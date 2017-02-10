SPRING HOPE, NC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/10/17 -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP) executives are pleased to update its shareholders on the booming industrial hemp industry across the globe and how it is set to stimulate the economy on a national and global scale. Bruce Perlowin, CEO of Hemp, Inc. says ramping up hemp production on American soil, in particular, will serve as a stimulus for many ancillary industries from packaging and distribution to logistics and marketing. "The industrial hemp industry creates a win-win for all," says Perlowin. However, until the federal ban is lifted in the U.S., organizations and advocates continue to educate the public on hemp and its benefits.

"There's a definite need for industrial hemp processing/manufacturing facilities and more education. Hemp, Inc. has the infrastructure in place now to help fill both those needs. Our hemp processing facility and mill operation is the only one of its magnitude in not only North America but the entire western hemisphere with 70,000 square feet, on over 9 acres in Spring Hope, North Carolina, and we are set to start holding informational and learning seminars at The Hemp University. With the only commercial processing facility in North America, Hemp, Inc. has the capacity to process millions of pounds of hemp fibers and stalks a year," said Perlowin.

With the capacity to process this much hemp commercially, states across America can plant thousands of acres of hemp without the worry of not being able to process it. According to a recent published article on MedicalMarijuanaInc.com, 10,000 acres of industrial hemp were planted during 2016 across 15 states. "Now into its fourth growing season, Kentucky has been a pioneer for hemp's resurgence in the U.S. Virginia recently harvested its very first hemp crop since the 1930s. Rhode Island just passed a law allowing anyone in the state to legally cultivate hemp. In an effort to help kick-start its own hemp industry, Pennsylvania's Department of Agriculture recently launched a cost-share program to help farmers cover the costs associated with hemp projects." According to the Vote Hemp 2016 States Report also cited in the article, 31 states have established laws defining industrial hemp.

"More people are aware of the benefits of hemp and more states realize that the economic benefits of hemp production outweigh non-production. Therefore, hemp has become quite the sought after resource. We are definitely in the forefront leading the way as the hemp industry continues to burgeon," said David Schmitt, COO of Hemp, Inc.'s wholly owned subsidiary, Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, LLC.

In Wyoming, House Bill 230 was approved by the House Judiciary Committee last week which could allow farmers to grow hemp. According to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, the "Wyoming Department of Agriculture would be authorized to apply to the federal government for a permit to begin a hemp production program in Wyoming. Once that permission is granted, the department would oversee hemp production in the state, and farmers could apply to the department to be able to grow hemp." Since the House Judiciary Committee unanimously approved the bill, it will go to the full House of Representatives for consideration.

In Missouri, two bills (HB 83 and HB 170) were recently heard in the Missouri House Agriculture Committee. Both bills would create a system for licensing farmers to cultivate "a very low-THC variety of cannabis which would be useful for a wide variety of agricultural and industrial purposes." According to the ActivistPost.com article, HB 170 specifically "includes a provision allowing farmers to retain seeds for planting the year following a harvest." Generally, seeds are difficult to obtain in some states due to not being able to retain seeds. This causes farmers to rely on the federal Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) for their supply. HB170, however, would not require growers to get federal permission to cultivate hemp in the state.

In northern New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed into law a measure permitting hemp producers to partner with colleges and universities in a research pilot program. The article published on Watertowndailytimes.com also mentioned that the development of a hemp processing facility in upstate New York could expand business opportunities for the people in the region. "Northern New York has two key components that fit well with hemp production. First, the amount of fertile land that we have to grow the crop and, second, the close proximity to a major transportation artery. The St. Lawrence River serves as a gateway to allow for the flow of goods coming and going from the Great Lakes and the Atlantic. Hemp production in Northern New York has the potential to serve as an economic propellant that can revitalize the economy of this area. The biggest industry in Northern New York is agriculture. By harnessing and tapping into this idea, we can strengthen our economy and create jobs."

And in New Mexico, politicians proposed legislature that would boost private-sector employment and stimulate economic growth by allowing the cultivation of industrial hemp in the state.

Internationally, hemp has also been growing in popularity as an ingredient in food products across the board, especially in the United Kingdom. According to an article published on Kamcity.com, one of Britain's largest manufacturers of hemp products reported seeing an increased interest, over the past 6 months, from mainstream brands to include hemp as an ingredient in products such as cereals, pies, wraps, etc. "This coincides with the current trend for increasing 'healthy' credentials for brands using plant-based ingredients, as they look to attract new customers by naturally increasing protein and Omega 3 content and removing allergens." This has been an increasing trend in the U.S. and is now trending oversees.

In Canada, hempseed acres are expected to increase significantly this spring. According to a recent published article on Producer.com, companies that contract hemp production expect seeded acres to top 150,000, which could set a new record. "Buyers and processors are contracting more production because demand for hemp is up and the industry has worked through a glut of product," according to the article. This could be due to South Korea becoming a major buyer of Canadian hempseed in 2016. Russ Crawford, Canadian Hemp Trade Alliance president said exports jumped from $600,000 to $45,000,000 this year. While Korean sales have levelled off, Canadians believe it's a launching pad to sell Canadian seed to places such as Japan, China, Taiwan and Thailand.

On Australia's east coast, a Sydney-based startup (Highland Hemp) landed a $14 million deal with an undisclosed Brazilian pharmaceutical company hoping to launch a hemp industry on Cape Breton Island. Highland Hemp president and chief executive officer Parker Rudderham said its company will have about 11,000 acres of hemp under cultivation this year. "With farmers under contract to grow hemp, Highland Hemp will produce oil from the stalk, package it in stainless steel tanks, and have these shipped to Brazil... Frankly, there's no reason why Cape Breton can't be to hemp what P.E.I. is to potatoes, except there's a lot more valued-added things you can do with hemp and there's a lot more money in hemp than potatoes. There are endless opportunities."

With the country's largest industrial hemp processing facility and milling operation underway, Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP) is strategically positioned as the leader of the re-emerging industrial hemp industry to process industrial hemp and manufacture products made from hemp, as well as Lost Circulation Material (LCM) and other absorbent materials.

Hemp, Inc. has also established "The Hemp University" and plans to educate attendees on key topics such as transitioning from traditional farming to organic farming, different hemp cultivar strains, how and where to get certified seeds, planting and harvesting industrial hemp, an in depth history of hemp and its many uses, agronomy, permaculture, ecological advantages and many more courses with an ever expanding curriculum. The first one of these seminars will be held on March 18, 2017. Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP) has secured an outstanding lineup of experts from at least a dozen states all over the country, including New York, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Nevada, Colorado, Oregon, Kentucky and more for the 2017 season.

For those interested in attending, teaching, touring the hemp field and hemp processing facility or showcasing your company's hemp products, at The Hemp University, visit www.thehempuniversity.com. Please visit the Facebook page for details on the seminar being held March 18, 2017 at its hemp processing facility in Spring Hope, North Carolina.

Lastly, Hemp, Inc. would like to acknowledge Craig Perlowin's resignation from its Board of Directors, effective January 27, 2017. Craig Perlowin has been with Hemp, Inc. through its developmental stage. As the company transitions into an operational stage, Craig Perlowin decided it is best for him to pursue other endeavors within the medical marijuana industry (an area that Hemp, Inc. is not involved in) and has expressed his sincere gratitude with being able to work with Hemp, Inc. up to this point. "It has truly been a pleasure to work with Craig and we wish him much success in his future endeavors," said Bruce Perlowin, CEO of Hemp, Inc.

HEMP, INC. TO GROW 3,000 ACRES OF INDUSTRIAL HEMP

With a signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Mullen View Farms and one with John Finch Farms in North Carolina, Hemp, Inc.'s wholly owned subsidiary, Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, LLC (IHM), in Spring Hope, NC will be growing a total of 3,000 acres of industrial hemp, this year. According to the signed LOI with Mullen View Farms, IHM will purchase 1,000 acres of raw hemp that is to be harvested at various locations throughout eastern North Carolina, this year. The signed LOI with John Finch Farms stipulates IHM shall purchase 500 acres of raw hemp stock from John Finch Farms. As with Mullen View Farms, the raw hemp is to be harvested at various locations throughout eastern North Carolina, this year.

With these LOIs, Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP) will now have a little over 3,000 acres of hemp growing. "We are really excited to be working with Mullen View and John Finch Farms. Mullen View Farms owns a huge warehouse, where we currently store some of our kenaf bales, not too far from our industrial hemp processing facility and wants to grow an additional 30,000 acres of industrial hemp for us in the near future. John Finch Farms has grown 200 acres of kenaf (hibiscus cannabinus, a cousin plant to industrial hemp) for us already," says David Schmitt, COO of Hemp, Inc.'s subsidiary, Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, LLC. Schmitt also mentioned John Finch received the National Supervisor of the Year Award, last year, during the NC Association of Soil & Water Conservation Districts 71st Annual Meeting.

Bruce Perlowin, CEO of Hemp, Inc., said, "We are proud to collaborate with other American industrial hemp farmers as we now become part of the modern industrial hemp farming movement. This is a turning point for America and it's a turning point for Hemp, Inc. Hemp, Inc. has the infrastructure in place to process millions of pounds of hemp fibers and stalks a year, on a commercial level. Our 70,000 square foot industrial hemp processing facility, on over 9 acres in Spring Hope, North Carolina, is the only one of this magnitude in North America. The industrial hemp crop is part of history in the making and it is something that will prove to be lucrative not only for the farmers in North Carolina but for Hemp, Inc. as well."

THE HEMP UNIVERSITY

The Hemp University has been established to educate its attendees on key topics such as transitioning from traditional farming to organic farming, different hemp cultivar strains, how and where to get certified seeds, planting and harvesting industrial hemp, an in depth history of hemp and its many uses, agronomy, permaculture, ecological advantages and many more courses with an ever expanding curriculum. Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP) has secured an outstanding lineup of experts from at least a dozen states all over the country, including New York, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Nevada, Colorado, Oregon and Kentucky.

Classes will also cover such topics as organic certification, potential licensing fees, what's happening with industrial hemp in different states around America, high CBD strains and different CBD extraction technologies (which will also be installed and showcased at Hemp, Inc. processing facility) and marketability of the crop. The seminars are expected to start March 18, 2017.

Hemp retail products from all around the country will be showcased at The Hemp University. Attendees will also be able to connect with potential industrial hemp distributors and product manufacturers. It will be a one stop shop for everything or the Hemp Hub for every aspect of industrial hemp from seed and soil to sale.

For those interested in attending, teaching, touring the hemp field and hemp processing facility or showcasing your company's hemp products, at The Hemp University, visit www.thehempuniversity.com.

ABOUT INDUSTRIAL HEMP

Hemp is a durable natural fiber that is grown as a renewable source for raw materials that can be incorporated into thousands of products. It's one of the oldest domesticated crops known to man. Hemp is used as a nutritional food product for humans and pets, building materials, paper, textiles, cordage, organic body care and other nutraceuticals, just to name a few. It has thousands of other known uses. A hemp crop requires half the water alfalfa uses and can be grown without the heavy use of pesticides. Farmers worldwide grow hemp commercially for fiber, seed, and oil for use in a variety of industrial and consumer products. The United States is the only developed nation that fails to cultivate industrial hemp as an economic crop on a large scale, according to the Congressional Resource Service. However, with rapidly changing laws and more states gravitating towards industrial hemp and passing an industrial hemp bill, that could change. Currently, the majority of hemp sold in the United States is imported from China and Canada, the world's largest exporters of the industrial hemp crop.

HOW HEMP CAN CHANGE THE WORLD

Industrial, medicinal and commercial properties of hemp have been known to mankind for decades. Cultivating hemp does not require any particular climate or soil, and is thus found in all parts of the world and has been found to be a better alternative than other raw materials. Hemp products can be recycled, reused and are 100% biodegradable. The growth speed of the plant is fast enough to meet the increasing industrial and commercial demand for these products. Switching to hemp products will help save the environment, leaving a cleaner and greener planet for the next generation.

"The hemp crop grows dense and vigorously. Sunlight cannot penetrate the plants to reach the ground, and this means the crop is normally free of weeds. Its deep roots use ground water and reduce its salinity. Also, erosion of topsoil is limited, thereby reducing water pollution. The roots give nitrogen and other nutrients to the soil. After the harvest, this soil makes excellent compost amendments for other plants, and hemp cultivation can follow the rotation of agriculture with wheat or soybean. In fact, the same soil can be used to grow hemp for many years, without losing its high quality. The hemp plant absorbs toxic metals emitted by nuclear plants into the soil, such as copper, cadmium, lead and mercury." (Source: hempbenefits.org).

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA INDUSTRIAL HEMP ASSOCIATION

Through education we believe that the law of our state can be changed to allow the growing, processing, and sale of Hemp and Hemp products within North Carolina in a responsible manner. Through education, dedication and fundraising, North Carolina can be accelerated to the forefront of global growth in Industrial and Medicinal Hemp. North Carolina can and should lead the country in cultivation, processing and support the consumption of hemp's many beneficial products. Hemp was, for almost 200 years, a legal and fundamental crop in North Carolina and should be again. Farmers should be able to grow and consumers buy Hemp products grown and processed in our state. Visit www.ncindhemp.org for more information. To join the North Carolina Industrial Hemp Association, click here.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL HEMP ASSOCIATION

NHA represents hemp farmers, processors, manufacturers, start-up businesses, entrepreneurial endeavors, and retailers and strives to build a viable industrial hemp economy by providing education about the benefits of hemp and providing expert consultation to producers and processors entering the hemp industry. NHA has developed close relationships with local and state government agencies to establish regulations that benefit the hemp industry across the nation. We provide a wealth of expertise in fields ranging from mining and agriculture to hemp materials processing and the latest developments pertaining to laws and regulations. For more information on the National Hemp Association, visit www.NationalHempAssociation.org.

HEMP, INC.'S TRIPLE BOTTOM LINE

Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP) seeks to benefit many constituencies from a "Cultural Creative" perspective, thereby not exploiting or endangering any group. CEO of Hemp, Inc., Bruce Perlowin, is positioning the company as a leader in the industrial hemp industry, with a social and environmental mission at its core. Thus, the publicly traded company believes in "up streaming" a portion of its profits back to its originator, in which some cases will one day be the American small farmer -- cultivating natural, sustainable products as an interwoven piece of nature. By Hemp, Inc. focusing on comprehensive investment results -- that is, with respect to performance along the interrelated dimensions of people, planet, and profits -- the triple bottom line approach can be an important tool to support its sustainability goal.

