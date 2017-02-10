sprite-preloader
Freitag, 10.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

102,50 Euro		-0,45
-0,44 %
WKN: 855686 ISIN: US2546871060 Ticker-Symbol: WDP 
Aktie:
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WALT DISNEY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WALT DISNEY COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
102,63
103,00
08:12
102,71
102,99
08:12
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EURO DISNEY SCA
EURO DISNEY SCA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EURO DISNEY SCA1,18-1,42 %
WALT DISNEY COMPANY102,50-0,44 %