Kai Wärn Proposed new Board Member of AB Electrolux

STOCKHOLM, Feb 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

In preparation for the Electrolux Annual General Meeting on March 23, the Electrolux Nomination Committee proposes the election of Kai Wärn as new Board Member. The committee also proposes re-election of all current Board Members; Ronnie Leten (Chairman), Petra Hedengran, Hasse Johansson, Ulla Litzén, Bert Nordberg, Fredrik Persson, David Porter, Jonas Samuelson and Ulrika Saxon.

Kai Wärn is President and CEO of Husqvarna AB. He is also a Board Member in Husqvarna AB. He has previously been Operations Partner at IK Investment Partners Norden AB, President and CEO of Seco Tools AB and held various positions within ABB. He holds a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm. Kai Wärn, born 1959, is a Swedish citizen.

The Electrolux Nomination Committee comprises Johan Forssell (Chairman), Investor AB, Marianne Nilsson, Swedbank Robur funds, Kaj Thorén, Alecta, and John Hernander, Nordea Investment Funds. The committee also includes Ronnie Leten and Fredrik Persson, Chairman and Member, respectively, of the Electrolux Board.

For further information, please contact :

Electrolux Press Hotline,

Tel: +46-8-657-65-07.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/electrolux/r/kai-warn-proposed-new-board-member-of-ab-electrolux,c2184884

The following files are available for download: