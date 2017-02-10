

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) reported that in the four months to 31 January 2017, the Group underlying revenue growth was 6%, with all of regional hubs seeing positive revenue trends during the period. Gross margins continued to see year-on-year growth in the period benefitting from initiatives on price and mix and foreign exchange tailwinds.



Electrocomponents said the Group continues to make good progress on its cost initiatives and is on track to deliver 18 million pounds of net savings in the year to March 2017.



The Group continues to expect fiscal 2017 revenue and profits to see a significant benefit from foreign exchange and additional trading days. For fiscal 2018, the Group continues to expect to see an adverse impact on revenues and profits from fewer trading days compared with 2017.



