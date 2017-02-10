

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar firmed against the other major counterparts in the late Asian session on Friday.



The U.S. dollar rose to nearly a 2-week high of 1.0024 against the Swiss franc and a 9-day high of 113.80 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0016 and 113.23, respectively.



Against the euro, the greenback edged up to 1.0650 from an early low of 1.0668.



Against the pound, the greenback edged up to 1.2497 from an early low of 1.2521. This may be compared to an early 2-day high of 1.2488.



If the greenback continues its uptrend, it is likely to find its resistance around 1.050 against the euro, 116.00 against the yen, 1.23 against the pound and 1.02 against the Swiss franc.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX