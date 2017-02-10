

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's industrial production increased at the end of the year, mainly driven by strong growth in the energy sector, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Friday.



Industrial production climbed a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 3.9 percent year-over-year in December. Manufacturing output alone grew by 4.3 percent.



Production in the energy sector logged a marked growth of 7.4 percent, while mining and quarrying output declined by 7.3 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production advanced 3.6 percent in December from a year ago.



Month-on-month, industrial production rose 1.6 percent in December.



For the whole year 2016, industrial output expanded an unadjusted 1.7 percent as compared to 2015.



