Period October 1 - December 31, 2016*



-- Net sales SEK SEK 106.7 m (SEK 93.1 m) -- System revenue SEK 73.0 m (SEK 63.6 m) -- Recurring revenue SEK 45.3 m (SEK 43.6 m) -- EBITDA SEK 30.3 m (SEK 21.7 m) -- EBITDA margin 28.4 % (23.3 %) -- EBIT SEK 15.8 m (SEK 8.4 m) -- Net profit SEK 11.5 m (SEK 8.2 m) -- EPS before dilution SEK 0.22 (SEK 0.15) -- Cash flow from operating activities SEK 46.2 m (SEK 34.2 m)



Period January 1 - December 31, 2016*



-- Net sales SEK 378.7 m (SEK 349.3 m) -- System revenue SEK 248.6 m (SEK 236.0 m) -- Recurring revenue SEK 178.8 M (SEK 168.4 m) -- EBITDA SEK 88.0 m (SEK 73.7 m) -- EBITDA margin 23.2 % (21.1 %) -- EBIT SEK 29.7 m (SEK 19.8 m) -- Net profit SEK 22.8 m (SEK 18.2 m) -- EPS before dilution SEK 0.43 (SEK 0.35) -- Cash flow from operating activities SEK 69.4 m (SEK 68.8 m) -- The board proposes a dividend of SEK 0.30 per share (SEK 0.10)



* Above summary of the quarter and the full year refers to the remaining operations and thereby excluding the businesses sold in 2015, with the exception of net profit and earnings per share which relates to the entire Groups operations.



For additional information, contact: Christian Sundin, President and CEO of Formpipe, +46 705 67 73 85



This is a translation of the original Swedish version. In the event of any discrepancies between the two versions, the original Swedish version shall take precedence.



This information is inside information that Formpipe Software AB (publ) is obliged make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.45 February 10, 2017.



Formpipe develops ECM products and solutions for structuring information and supplies them to major companies, authorities and organisations. ECM products help organisations to capture, manage and distribute information, and to place it in context. The company's software helps improve efficiency, cut costs and reduce risk exposure. Formpipe was founded in 2004 and has offices in Sweden, Denmark, United Kingdom, The Netherlands and USA. The Formpipe share is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.



