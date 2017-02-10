

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may follow their U.S. and Asian peers higher on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled a phenomenal plan to overhaul business taxes. The markets may also benefit from higher crude oil prices.



Trump, while meeting airline executives, said his administration will be announcing something phenomenal in terms of tax over the next two or three weeks. Since his taking office, investors have been waiting for his election campaign promise of infrastructure spending and tax cuts to stimulate economic growth.



Meanwhile, Trump is likely to go to the Supreme Court for his immigration ban after a San Francisco-based appeals court upheld a suspension of the order.



Asian markets climbed higher on Friday, buoyed by Wall Street's overnight gains on Trump's tax-reform remarks. Investors are also keeping a close watch on Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's scheduled meeting with Trump later in the day. As per reports, Abe is prepared to offer infrastructure investment to the nation.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index gained 2.49 percent to 19,378.93, aided by a weaker yen. China's Shanghai Composite grew 0.55 percent as the latest trade data indicated that overseas shipments rebounded in January on stronger global demand. The preliminary data on Friday showed that China's exports in January grew 7.9 percent, exceeding analysts' expectations, and imports rose 16.7 percent, also above forecasts.



Hong kong's Hang Seng Index gained 0.65 percent, the KOSPI Composite Index in South Korea rose 0.50 percent and the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index added 0.99 percent. Meanwhile, the NZSE 50 in New Zealand dropped 0.24 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 113 yen-range on Friday.



In the oil space, WTI Crude at New York Mercantile Exchange gained 0.23 percent to $53.12. The International Energy Agency monthly report is due on Friday. Gold fell 0.95 percent to $1,225.10 an ounce, after dropping 1.1 percent on Thursday.



On Wall Street, US stocks closed at record closing highs overnight, reflecting Trump's announcement of tax-reform plans on American business, as well as a Labor Department report that showed an unexpected decrease in initial jobless claims in the week ended February 4th.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 118.06 points or 0.6 percent to 20,172.40, the Nasdaq Composite climbed 32.73 points or 0.6 percent to 5,715.18 and the S&P 500 gained 13.20 points or 0.6 percent to 2,307.87.



The major European markets all moved to the upside on Thursday. While the French CAC 40 Index jumped 59.64 points or 1.3 percent to 4,826.24, the German DAX Index advanced 99.48 points or 0.9 percent to 11,642.86 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose 40.68 points or 0.6 percent to 7,229.50. The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 0.78 percent higher.



In corporate news, steel and mining company ArcelorMittal reported a profit in its fourth quarter, compared to last year's hefty loss, in the absence of prior year charges, while shipments declined.



French automaker Renault SA reported higher fiscal 2016 results and announced a plan to reach 70 billion euros revenues by 2022.



Fraport AG, the owner and operator of Germany's Frankfurt Airport or FRA, reported higher passenger traffic in the month of January.



