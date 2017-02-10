Leading Channel Analyst Margaret Adam Kicks Off ImpartnerCON'17 With Keynote on Engaging and Accelerating the Partner of the Future

Adam outlines 10 foundational channel pillars necessary for embracing cloud, big data analytics, social and mobile

Partner relationship management leader Impartner's 2nd annual conference draws 3x increase in attendees; reflects company's 2016 growth in new customers of 150 percent

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Feb. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Global Partner Relationship Management leader Impartner kicked off its second annual partner conference today with a keynote from IDC Channel Program Director Margaret Adam, titled, "Channel Survival in the 3rd Platform: Engage and Accelerate the Partner of the Future." In her keynote to channel chiefs from world-leading corporations such as Xerox, LogRhythm and BigCommerce, Adam addressed technology's rapid shift to what IDC defines as the 3rd platform of computing, including "innovation accelerator" technologies like augmented and virtual reality, robotics and 3D printing, which are being adopted much faster than initially anticipated, and outlined 10 foundational channel pillars necessary to succeed in the face of that change.

"Channel partners that only focus on 2nd platform technologies such as servers will still have a large market, but depending on the technology, growth will be at best flat and most likely declining," Adam said. "All growth lies in the 3rd platform, requiring a shift in the way companies manage and reward partners of the future whose business models are significantly different."

During her presentation, Adam stressed that in the early days of cloud, many partners resisted it as they saw it having the potential to disintermediate them, but the reverse is actually true. "By 2020, we believe the majority of cloud revenue will be mediated by channel partners or cloud brokers," said Adam, outlining the 10 pillars (major transitions) vendors must make to meet the needs of partners of the future based on IDC research of thousands of partners of all sizes and channel executives. The pillars of transition vendors must take into account include technology, focus, customer, sales motion, time horizon, marketing, activities, competition, alliances and advantage.

"One of the most pressing issues our customers deal with is how to effectively migrate to the 'partner of the future,'" said Dave R Taylor, Impartner CMO. "We see a historic shift in channel partners away from traditional sales-only partners into referral partners, service partners, support partners, etc.This new type of hybrid channel partner requires a whole new method of engagement and it's deeply meaningful to have an analyst of Margaret's caliber at our conference to spend time with our customer community and address these issues."

