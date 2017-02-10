

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Great Portland Estates plc (GPOR.L) Friday announced sale of the freehold of Rathbone Square to Rathbone Place Jersey Limited for a headline price of 435 million pounds. The net initial yield to the buyer is 4.25 percent.



The whole-life capital return for GPE from the entire development project will be approximately 110 million pounds. GPE proposes to return it to shareholders by way of a special dividend.



Out of the 419,700 sq. ft., 242,800 sq. ft. of office space is already pre-let to Facebook on 15 year leases at an initial annual rent of 17.8 million pounds. The estimated rental value of the entire scheme was 19.7 million pounds.



Toby Courtauld, chief executive of GPE, said, 'This sale is expected to crystallise a whole life capital return of 19.9% and an annualised unlevered IRR of 12.1%.



