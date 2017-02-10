

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French luxury goods company Kering SA (PPRUY.PK, PPRUF.PK) reported that its net income, Group share, for fiscal year 2016 climbed 16.9% to 813.5 million euros from 696.0 million euros in the prior year. Earnings per share amounted to 6.46 euros in 2016 versus 5.52 euros for the previous year.



Net income from continuing operations, excluding non-recurring items came in at 1.282 billion euros, up from 1.017 billion euros last year. Earnings per share from continuing operations totalled 6.55 euros in 2016, compared with 5.20 euros for 2015.



Consolidated revenue amounted to 12.385 billion euros in 2016, up 6.9% as reported and 8.1% on 2015 based on a comparable Group structure and exchange rates, reflecting the priority given to organic growth.



The Board of Directors will ask the Annual General Meeting of shareholders to be held to approve the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2016 to approve a 4.60 euros per-share cash dividend for 2016.



An interim dividend of 1.50 euros per share was paid on January 18, 2017 pursuant to a decision by the Board on December 15, 2016.



As in 2016, the Group's Luxury activities in 2017 will focus on achieving same-store revenue growth, while the expansion of the store network will be targeted and selective, as well as on extending work currently underway to durably strengthen operating margins. In the Group's Sport & Lifestyle activities, Puma expects to deliver another year of market improvement in revenue and recurring operating margin.



The Group's operating environment remains unsettled - both from economic and geopolitical standpoints - and is exposed to events that could influence consumer trends and tourism flows.



Against this backdrop, in 2017 and as it did in 2016, Kering said it plans to pursue its strategy of rigorously managing and allocating its resources in order to further enhance its operating performance, cash flow generation and return on capital employed.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX