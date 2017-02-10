

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's industrial production declined more than expected in December after recovering a month ago, the statistical office Insee reported Friday.



Industrial production dropped 0.9 percent month-on-month, in contrast to November's 2.4 percent increase. This was the biggest fall in three months and larger than the expected drop of 0.7 percent.



Similarly, manufacturing output slid 0.8 percent versus the 2.4 percent growth registered in November. Manufacturing was also expected to drop by 0.7 percent.



Most of the components of production registered contraction. Production of refined petroleum and transport equipment decreased 4.3 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.



Likewise, construction output dropped 0.9 percent after rising 0.3 percent a month ago.



In the fourth quarter, output grew in the manufacturing industry by 0.8 percent sequentially, and overall industrial output climbed 1.1 percent.



