U.S. Oil & Gas plc - Open Offer

10 February, 2017
U.S. Oil & Gas Plc.
("US Oil" or the "Company")
Open Offer
Open Offer of 8,088,285 new Ordinary Shares at STG 0.27 pence (EUR 0.32) per share
U.S. Oil & Gas Plc, ("USOIL" or the "Company"), the oil and gas exploration company with assets in Nevada, makes the following announcement:
US Oil & Gas plc is pleased to announce the launch of an Open Offer to issue up to 8,088,285 new Ordinary Shares to Qualifying Shareholders at STG 0.27 pence (Eur 0.32) per share each on the basis of ten open offer shares for every sixty three existing ordinary shares. A circular concerning the Open Offer (the "Circular") will be posted to Qualifying Shareholders shortly.
The Board has decided to provide an opportunity for Qualifying Shareholders to participate in an issue of new Ordinary Shares. The Open Offer is not being underwritten but, assuming take-up in full, will raise gross proceeds of circa €2,588,251 for the Company (before expenses).
Eligible Shareholders may subscribe for Open Offer Shares on the following basis:
10 Open Offer Shares for every 63 Existing Ordinary Shares held
Shareholders subscribing for their full entitlement under the Open Offer may also request additional Open Offer Shares through the Excess Application Facility.
The Open Offer Shares will, when issued, rank pari passu in all respects with the Existing Ordinary Share.
It is proposed that the monies raised by the Open Offer, if fully subscribed, will be allocated as follows:
Working capital to maintain the assets in good standing, cover general and administrative costs, financing costs, marketing and necessary corporate activity.
Re-entering the Eblana #1 well, penetrating multiple targets. The Comany may also carry out additional surveying, data analysis and reporting and may plan and/or drill a further well or wells in so far as available funds permit.
Obtaining a trading facility for the Ordinary Shares on a recognised exchange, subject to available funds.
Further details of the Open Offer, including the terms and conditions and what actions Qualifying Shareholders may take, are set out in the Circular. A copy of the Circular will be made available on the Company's website www.usoil.us shortly.
About U.S. Oil & Gas:
U.S. Oil & Gas plc is an oil and gas exploration company with a strategy to identify and acquire oil and gas assets in the early phase of the upstream life-cycle and mature them. The Company's
main asset is in Nye County, Nevada where it holds the entire share capital of US-based company, Major Oil International LLC ("Major Oil"). Major Oil has acquired rights to exploration and development acreage in Hot Creek Valley, Nye County, adjacent to the oil and gas rich Railroad Valley area of Nevada, both of which are part of the Sevier Thrust of central Nevada and western Utah, USA.
For further information please refer to our website at: www.usoil.us
