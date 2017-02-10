U.S. Oil & Gas plc - Open Offer

10 February, 2017



U.S. Oil & Gas Plc.



("US Oil" or the "Company")



Open Offer

Open Offer of 8,088,285 new Ordinary Shares at STG 0.27 pence (EUR 0.32) per share

U.S. Oil & Gas Plc, ("USOIL" or the "Company"), the oil and gas exploration company with assets in Nevada, makes the following announcement:

Open Offer

US Oil & Gas plc is pleased to announce the launch of an Open Offer to issue up to 8,088,285 new Ordinary Shares to Qualifying Shareholders at STG 0.27 pence (Eur 0.32) per share each on the basis of ten open offer shares for every sixty three existing ordinary shares. A circular concerning the Open Offer (the "Circular") will be posted to Qualifying Shareholders shortly.

The Board has decided to provide an opportunity for Qualifying Shareholders to participate in an issue of new Ordinary Shares. The Open Offer is not being underwritten but, assuming take-up in full, will raise gross proceeds of circa €2,588,251 for the Company (before expenses).

Eligible Shareholders may subscribe for Open Offer Shares on the following basis:

10 Open Offer Shares for every 63 Existing Ordinary Shares held

Shareholders subscribing for their full entitlement under the Open Offer may also request additional Open Offer Shares through the Excess Application Facility.

The Open Offer Shares will, when issued, rank pari passu in all respects with the Existing Ordinary Share.

It is proposed that the monies raised by the Open Offer, if fully subscribed, will be allocated as follows: