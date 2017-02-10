

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech consumer price inflation accelerated unexpectedly at the start of the year, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed Friday.



The consumer price index rose 2.2 percent year-over-year in January, faster than the 2.0 percent climb in December. Meanwhile, economists had expected the inflation to remain stable at 2.0 percent.



Moreover, the latest inflation rate was the highest since December 2012, when prices had risen 2.4 percent.



Transport costs grew 5.1 percent annually in January and prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages went up by 3.5 percent.



Month-on-month, consumer prices climbed 0.8 percent from December, when it increased by 0.3 percent. It was forecast to rise by 0.7 percent.



