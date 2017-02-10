The Supervisory Board of RTX has resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Regulation 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules. Please refer to company announcement no. 7 dated 27 January 2017.



The first part of the share buy-back programme runs from 27 January 2017 to 30 June 2017.



Under the share buy-back programme, the following transactions have been made during the period 3 February 2017 to 9 February 2017:



Number of Average purchase Transaction value shares Price in DKK Accumulated, last 18,300 142.65 2,610,550 announcement 3 February 2017 3,000 141.38 424,140 6 February 2017 2,800 145.91 408,548 7 February 2017 2,000 145.49 290,980 8 February 2017 3,500 143.04 500,640 9 February 2017 2,500 143.17 357,925 Accumulated under the 32,100 143.08 4,592,783 programme



With the transactions stated above, RTX A/S owns a total of 623,756 of treasury shares, corresponding to 6.61% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 9,432,838 including treasury shares.



In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the spread sheet attached to this company announcement.



For further questions or information contact: CFO Jacob Vittrup, tlf. +45 9632 2300



Attachment:

