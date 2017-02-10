Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 9 February 2017 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 33,036 Highest price paid per share (pence): 35.25p Lowest price paid per share (pence): 34.75p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 35.1060p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,434,620,017 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,434,620,017 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

9 FEBRUARY 2017

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 2241 35.25 12:42:30 London Stock Exchange 858 35.25 12:42:33 London Stock Exchange 3077 35.25 12:42:41 London Stock Exchange 5790 35.25 12:42:52 London Stock Exchange 4426 35.25 16:29:56 London Stock Exchange 148 35.25 16:29:56 London Stock Exchange 2830 35 12:33:39 London Stock Exchange 3008 35 14:46:38 London Stock Exchange 2568 35 15:21:25 London Stock Exchange 2502 35 15:21:25 London Stock Exchange 206 35 16:28:36 London Stock Exchange 2848 35 16:28:36 London Stock Exchange 2534 34.75 10:37:03 London Stock Exchange

-ENDS-