

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks advanced Friday led by a rally in Japanese shares after U.S. President Donald Trump promised a 'phenomenal' tax plan to lower the burden on American businesses.



Trump also issued belated well-wishes to China for the Lunar New Year and sought to work with President Xi Jinping to 'develop a constructive relationship' that benefits both countries, the White House said in a statement, potentially alleviating concerns about a major shift in Washington's relations with Beijing.



While Trump's promise to announce 'something phenomenal on taxes in the next 2 to 3 weeks' lifted the dollar to a 1-1/2-week high versus the Japanese yen, gold extended overnight losses and Treasuries retreated for a second day. Oil futures added to overnight gains after China's January exports and imports easily beat expectations.



China's January exports rose an annual 7.9 percent in dollar terms on stronger global demand, rebounding from the previous month's contraction, while imports rose by 16.7 percent, preliminary data showed.



The Shanghai Composite rose 13.52 points or 0.42 percent to 3,196.70 as investors cheered trade data and Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed his readiness to take part in the 'One Belt, One Road' summit in Beijing in May this year.



The benchmark index gained 1.8 percent this week, marking its biggest weekly gain in more than two months. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 49 points or 0.21 percent at 23,574 in late trade.



Japanese shares rallied as the yen weakened against the dollar ahead of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's meeting with Trump. Media reports suggest that Abe will put forward an economic co-operation package including a $150 billion five-part investment package in U.S infrastructure when they meet later today.



The Nikkei average surged 471.26 points or 2.49 percent to 19,378.93 while the broader Topix index closed 2.18 percent higher at 1,546.56. Exporters were among the best performers, with Honda, Toyota and Panasonic climbing 3-4 percent as the yen hit its lowest level against the dollar since February 1.



Banks Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financial rose 2-3 percent, while oil majors Inpex, JX Holdings and Japan Petroleum rallied 3-4 percent.



Australian shares rose for a fourth straight session, with positive Wall Street cues and higher oil prices supporting underlying sentiment. In its quarterly statement on monetary policy, the Reserve Bank of Australia slashed its economic growth forecasts but flagged a possible return to above-trend growth by the end of 2017.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 56 points or 0.99 percent to 5,720.60, taking this week's gains to 1.76 percent, its biggest gain in nine weeks. The broader All Ordinaries index closed 53.90 points or 0.94 percent higher at 5,771.60. Banks ANZ, Commonwealth and Westpac rose over 1 percent each.



Oil Search, Origin Energy and Santos climbed 1-3 percent as oil prices held steady in Asian deals ahead of the IEA and OPEC monthly reports due on Friday and Monday, respectively. Health insurer Medibank Private rose 1.4 percent on saying it has received federal approval to hike its premiums by an average 4.60 percent.



Mining giant Rio Tinto advanced 1.1 percent after announcing a board shake-up. Rival BHP Billiton gained 1.8 percent and Fortescue Metals Group added 1.9 percent. News Corp soared almost 7 percent despite the company reporting a $US219 million loss for the December quarter.



Gold miners Evolution, Norther Star, Regis Resources and Newcrest dropped 2-3 percent as gold extended overnight losses of nearly 1 percent. Property portal REA Group fell 1.3 percent after announcing its half-year results.



Seoul shares followed global peers higher after Trump said long-awaited details on promised tax cuts would emerge within weeks. The benchmark Kospi finished up 9.20 points or 0.45 percent at 2,075.08, led by automakers.



New Zealand shares closed a tad lower, with the benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index ending down 17.20 points or 0.24 percent at 7,104.43. Chorus shares fell as much as 3.6 percent after Communications Minister Simon Bridges unveiled details of the government's new approach to regulating fixed line communications services.



Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was moving up 0.7 percent even as data showed the country's industrial output growth moderated at the end of the year.



India's Sensex was marginally higher ahead of December industrial production data due out later in the day.



Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was gaining 0.4 percent and Singapore's Straits Timex index was adding 0.7 percent while the Taiwan Weighted climbed 0.8 percent.



Overnight, the major U.S. averages rose about 0.6 percent to notch record closing highs after Trump promised a major tax announcement and a Fed official said U.S. interest rates can remain low throughout at least 2017.



