Nasdaq Nordic confirms that on Monday 20 February 2017, SIX x-clear Ltd will be introduced as a third CCP on Nasdaq Nordic cash equity markets in Denmark, Finland and Sweden.



SIX x-clear provides CCP services in competitive interoperation with the existing clearing partners, European Central Counterparty N.V. (EuroCCP) and LCH.Clearnet Limited, in all Nasdaq Nordic CCP eligible shares and ETFs.



Members of Nasdaq Nordic cash equities markets can choose SIX x-clear Ltd as their CCP at any time as of the launch date.



Counterparty ID 'XCLR' will be returned on the trade execution messages by Nasdaq Nordic to members using SIX x-clear.



For testing and procedures related to member moving to SIX x-clear, please see IT Notice 1/17.



Support Nasdaq Cash Equity Operations: Tel: +46 8 405 6410, E-mail: operator@nasdaq.com



Best regards, Nasdaq Nordic



"Nasdaq Nordic" is not a legal entity but represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd and Nasdaq Stockholm AB.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=614435