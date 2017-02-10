Kemira Oyj

Stock Exchange Release

February 10, 2017 at 10.50 am (CET+1)



Kemira Oyj: Change in the holding of the company's own shares



On February 9, 2017 a total of 13,109 shares have (today) been returned to Kemira Oyj.



The return is related to the share-based incentive plan announced on March 2, 2016. In the plan, Kemira shares held by the company were conveyed to key employees participating in the performance period 2015 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the plan.



After the return, the company holds a total of 2,962,218 own shares.



For more information, please contact:



Kemira Oyj

Olli Turunen, Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel. +358 10 862 1255



Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water-intensive industries. We provide expertise, application know-how and chemicals that improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas, mining and water treatment. In 2016, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.4 billion and 4,800 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

