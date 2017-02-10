The B share capital of Ambu A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 15 February 2017 in the ISIN below.



ISIN: DK0060591204 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Ambu B -------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 41,523,120 shares (DKK 103,807,800) -------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 302,800 shares (DKK 757,000) -------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 41,825,920 shares (DKK 104,564,800) -------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price, new shares: 34,800 shares - DKK 39.50 268,000 shares - DKK 66.30 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 2.50 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: AMBU B -------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 3331 --------------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=614444