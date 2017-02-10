NOKIA: Nokia and Three UK to deploy world's first next-generation cloud native core network

Press Release

Cloud core network in UK will add key flexibility for delivery of data and voice services for a high-quality customer experience

Three UK will leverage Nokia's breadth of technologies, cloud-wise services expertise and partner ecosystem

Deployment will include Nokia AirFrame data center, IP routing and network management, Nokia CloudBand, Nuage Networks software defined networking, evolved packet core, IMS, TAS, SBC, Shared Data Layer and security solutions.

10 February, 2017

Espoo, Finland - Nokia and Three UK, part of CK Hutchison, are to deploy the world's first fully integrated cloud native core network. The UK network will enable massive scalability, allowing Three to rapidly respond to customers' dynamic service demands while preparing for IoT and 5G.

By applying cloud native principles into its cloud software design, Nokia will enable Three to leverage the full benefit of the cloud architecture, including massive scalability and better reliability. This will provide the highest quality service experience for Three's customers, even in the busiest locations, as demand for VoLTE and high-definition video continues to grow.

Nokia will begin deployment of Three UK's new core network in multiple data center locations in the course of 2017. The flexible and scalable cloud platform employed will allow Three to increase efficiencies, while also benefitting from the breadth of Nokia's technology and services capabilities, including the expertise offered by the Global Cloud Design Center (http://www.nokia.com/en_int/news/releases/2016/09/15/nokia-accelerates-operators-move-to-multi-vendor-cloud-networks-with-new-dedicated-facility-and-services) opened in the UK in September 2016.

Commenting on the deployment, David Snow, Principal Analyst at Current Analysis, said: "This is a significant cloud core network deal with the potential to deliver a wide range of technology and business benefits to Three UK. As carriers gear up for the 5G future it is vital that their core networks are flexible enough to match 5G access network demands, especially in terms of latency and scalability. This deal demonstrates that Nokia has a wide range of cloud technologies and professional service assets which it can use to design and deploy such an end-to-end cloud core network solution."

Graham Baxter, Chief Operating Officer of Three UK, said: "Three carries 35% of mobile data traffic in the UK today. The cloud core network will enable us to scale even further and continue to offer great value and service innovation to our customers. The agreement with Nokia will help us to continue delivering the UK's most reliable network."

Cormac Whelan, head of Nokia UK & Ireland, said. "This project highlights the breadth of Nokia's capabilities in technology and services, as well as our extensive ecosystem of cloud technology partners. I'm particularly proud of the role our new Global Cloud Design Center has played in first demonstrating the potential of an integrated cloud native core to Three, prior to working with the customer to tailor the design and delivery of a solution to meet its needs."





About the Cloud Native Core Network

Nokia AirFrame data center solution (https://networks.nokia.com/solutions/airframe-data-center-solution)

Nokia 7750 Service Routers (https://networks.nokia.com/products/7750-service-router) providing data center switching and routing capabilities

IP/MPLS network management using the Nokia Network Services Platform (https://networks.nokia.com/products/network-services-platform/nfm-p)

Nokia NetAct (https://networks.nokia.com/solutions/netact) Cloud network management system on OpenStack

Nokia CloudBand (https://networks.nokia.com/solutions/cloudband) Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) management and orchestration (MANO) portfolio, including RedHat OpenStack

Nokia Session Border Controller (SBC) (https://networks.nokia.com/products/session-border-controller)

Nuage Networks Virtualized Services Platform (http://www.nuagenetworks.net/products/virtualized-services-platform/) providing data center SDN capabilities

Nokia virtualized evolved packet core (https://networks.nokia.com/solutions/packet-core) and associated control functions

Nokia virtualized IMS and TAS and associated control functions providing both VoLTE and VoWiFi

Transport and Security

Integration of the existing Nokia SDM solution and migration of VNFs to Nokia Shared Data Layer architecture

Nokia Systems Integration services (https://networks.nokia.com/services/systems-integration) including Data Center Services (https://networks.nokia.com/services/data-center-services) and Transformation services (https://networks.nokia.com/services/cloud-transformation-consulting)





Did you know

In September 2016 Nokia launched dedicated cloud services and opened the Global Cloud Design Center (http://www.nokia.com/en_int/news/releases/2016/09/15/nokia-accelerates-operators-move-to-multi-vendor-cloud-networks-with-new-dedicated-facility-and-services) in Fleet from which it can showcase its multi-vendor cloud integration capabilities

At Mobile World Congress Nokia will demonstrate the extensive cloud solutions and service capabilities that are leveraged in this contract win with Three UK, including the AirFrame Data Center, Shared Data Layer architecture and CloudBand management and orchestration (MANO) for rapid service deployment of services such as voice over WiFi and VoLTE

Connect with Nokia

Subscribe (https://pages.nokia.com/1701SubscriptionCtr.html) to receive information on specific areas of interest

Website (http://www.nokia.com/)

Blog (http://blog.networks.nokia.com/)

Twitter (https://twitter.com/nokia)

About Nokia

Nokia is a global leader in creating the technologies at the heart of our connected world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

From the enabling infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, to emerging applications in virtual reality and digital health, we are shaping the future of technology to transform the human experience. www.nokia.com (http://www.nokia.com)

Media Enquiries:

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com (mailto:press.services@nokia.com)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: NOKIA via Globenewswire

