Weifa ASA: Invitation to presentation of Weifa's Q4 2016 results, Thursday 16 February

Oslo, 10 February 2017

Weifa ASA (OSE: WEIFA), Norway's leading consumer health company, will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results on Thursday 16 February 2017.

The results will be presented by Weifa's CEO Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen and CFO Simen Nyberg-Hansen at 08:30 CET at Felix Konferansesenter, Bryggetorget 3, Oslo, Norway. Following the presentation, there will be a Q&A session. The presentation will be held in English.

The presentation will also be webcast live and can be accessed directly from http://webtv.hegnar.no/presentation.php?webcastId=44472366 (http://webtv.hegnar.no/presentation.php?webcastId=44472366) or http://www.weifa.no/webcast/ (http://www.weifa.no/webcast/). Questions may be submitted live during the presentation.

The quarterly report and the presentation materials will be available on www.weifa.no/investor (http://www.weifa.no/investor)

and www.newsweb.no (http://www.newsweb.no/), as well as on news wires.

Weifa welcomes all interested parties.

For further information, please contact:

Simen Nyberg-Hansen

CFO

+47 98 20 63 55

simen.nyberg-hansen@weifa.no

Weifa is Norway's leading consumer health company. We supply real value through medicines, lifestyle products and solutions that address the essential needs of consumers, customers and professional partners. Weifa was founded in 1940 and now employs about 30 highly qualified people at our headquarters in Oslo. The company has a strong position in Norway and is the market leader in pain relief, with well-established brands such as Paracet and Ibux. We are also present in other key areas such as dietary supplements and treatment for colds and respiratory problems. Weifa is listed on the Oslo Boers (ticker WEIFA). For further information, please visit: www.weifa.no

