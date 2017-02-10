Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Italy Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities (Databook Series) Market Size and Forecast (2012-2021), Consumer Attitude Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk" report to their offering.
The prepaid card market in Gross Dollar Value terms increased at a CAGR of 20.4% during 2012-2016. Over the forecast period of 2017 to 2021, the category is expected to record a CAGR of 15.0%, increasing from US$ 54,232.0 million in 2017 to reach US$ 94,962.7 million by 2021.
This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables. This report provides trend analysis (market size and forecast) of prepaid (pay before) cards, offering a wealth of insights to help companies understand this growing but quickly changing market.
Market dynamics: Provides a comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in prepaid card industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1 About this Report
2 Italy Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness
3 Italy Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2012-2021
4 Italy Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2012-2021
5 Italy Prepaid Card Market Share Analysis by Key Issuers and Processors
6 Italy Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends
7 Italy Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics
8 Italy Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021
9 Italy General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021
10 Italy Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021
11 Italy Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021
12 Italy Remittance Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021
13 Italy Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021
14 Italy Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021
15 Italy Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021
16 Italy Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021
17 Italy Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2020
18 Italy Employee/Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021
19 Italy Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021
20 Italy Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021
21 Italy Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021
22 Italy Insurance Claims Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021
23 Italy Fuel, Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021
24 Further Reading
