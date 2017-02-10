Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Italy Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities (Databook Series) Market Size and Forecast (2012-2021), Consumer Attitude Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk" report to their offering.

The prepaid card market in Gross Dollar Value terms increased at a CAGR of 20.4% during 2012-2016. Over the forecast period of 2017 to 2021, the category is expected to record a CAGR of 15.0%, increasing from US$ 54,232.0 million in 2017 to reach US$ 94,962.7 million by 2021.

This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables. This report provides trend analysis (market size and forecast) of prepaid (pay before) cards, offering a wealth of insights to help companies understand this growing but quickly changing market.

Market dynamics: Provides a comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in prepaid card industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1 About this Report

2 Italy Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

3 Italy Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2012-2021

4 Italy Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2012-2021

5 Italy Prepaid Card Market Share Analysis by Key Issuers and Processors

6 Italy Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

7 Italy Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics

8 Italy Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021

9 Italy General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021

10 Italy Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021

11 Italy Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021

12 Italy Remittance Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021

13 Italy Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021

14 Italy Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021

15 Italy Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021

16 Italy Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021

17 Italy Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2020

18 Italy Employee/Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021

19 Italy Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021

20 Italy Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021

21 Italy Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021

22 Italy Insurance Claims Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021

23 Italy Fuel, Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021

24 Further Reading

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bhj44n/italy_prepaid

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170210005224/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Bank Cards