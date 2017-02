ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R, Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") confirms that Simon Henry, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, has been appointed a Non-executive Director of Rio Tinto plc with effect from July 1, 2017.

February 10, 2017

Mark Edwards

Deputy Company Secretary

