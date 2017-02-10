Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "France Prepaid Card Retail Consumer Dynamics Retail Spend Analysis (Databook Series), 2012-2021 Market Trends and Drivers by Demographics, Retail Spend, and Card Usage" report to their offering.

This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables. This report provides insights into consumer attitude and behaviour along with market size and forecast of overall prepaid (pay before) cards, offering a wealth of insights to help companies understand this growing but quickly changing market:

Consumer attitude and behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key prepaid KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level. In addition, it provides an overview of how consumers are currently using prepaid cards across five key categories travel, bill payment, retail spend, cash withdrawal, and P2P transfers. It also provides a breakdown by transaction size.

Retail spend: Breaks down retail spend across 11 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of prepaid card spend.

Market dynamics: Provides a comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in the prepaid card industry.

Open loop and closed loop: Provides market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in open loop and closed loop prepaid market segments. Details four essential KPIs number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.

Benchmarking and risk index: Benchmarks the prepaid card industry in the country with key global markets along with a risk assessment through the proprietary Prepaid Cards Industry Risk Index (PCIRI).

Key Topics Covered:

1 About this Report

2 France Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

3 France Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2012-2021

4 France Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2012-2021

5 France Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

6 France Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics

7 Further Reading

