SATO Oyj: SATO Partner of the Year 2016 is KONE Elevators Oy

SATO has selected KONE Elevators Oy as SATO Partner of the Year 2016. KONE Elevators is one of SATO's longest-standing partners responsible for lift maintenance and supply.



- Cooperation between two companies benefits from many of the same characteristics as cooperation between two people, says SATO President and CEO Saku Sipola. - Reliability, good communication and understanding the other partner's needs are spot-on with KONE.

- What KONE Elevators stands out positively on is their clear drive for development in their field, and they include customers in their development processes, Sipola continues. - Strong intent for renewal and continuously improving customer service is something we at SATO are very familiar with, and therefore KONE Elevators was an easy choice as SATO Partner of the Year 2016.

- I'd like to thank SATO most warmly for this recognition. We appreciate our long and excellent cooperation very highly, says Heikki Haasmaa, Managing Director of KONE Elevators Oy. - We believe strongly in continuous renewal, and I'd glad that we've been able to carry out development cooperation in partnership with SATO. I hope and believe that there will still be plenty more of such opportunities lying ahead for us.



This was already the 12th time for SATO to select the Partner of the Year in order to encourage good players to develop their operations even further. The aim is also to draw attention to partners' positive practices and attitudes.

SATO is one of Finland's leading rental housing providers. SATO's aim is to offer comprehensive alternatives in rental housing and an excellent customer experience. SATO holds roughly 25,300 apartments in Finland's largest growth centres and in St Petersburg.

In our operations, we promote sustainable development and initiative-taking, and work in open interaction with our stakeholders to create added value. We operate profitably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our housing property through investments, divestments and repair work.

SATO Group's net sales in 2016 were €318.0 million, operating profit €267.2 million and profit before taxes €219.4 million. SATO's investment properties have a value of roughly €3.4 billion.

