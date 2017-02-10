When Mosaic launched in 2012, most observers saw them as a niche financing company that would never have broad appeal in the solar market.

Those doubters are today eating their words after Mosaic closed the first securitization of its residential loan portfolio and announced it had reached its goal of originating $1 billion in solar loans.

The Mosaic Solar Loans 2017-1 transaction brought in $138.95 million and received a "Green Bond" designation, which is based on the standards published by the International Capital Markets Association and pursuant to a report issued by Sustainalytics US.

Guggenheim Securities and BNP Paribas acted as joint-lead bookrunners ...

