Infinitus Recognized by European Authority for Quality Innovation

PRAGUE, Feb. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2016 Quality Innovation Award ceremony recently held in Prague, Czech, six Chinese companies including Infinitus (China) Company Ltd., a member of LKK Health Products Group (LKKHPG), won six awards for their six projects, including one first prize and five finalist awards. This is the first time Chinese companies and their projects have won Quality Innovation Awards.

Photo - http://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20170209/0861701022

The event, an international competition that assesses innovation in quality, allows one country to recommend only one project in each category in which it participates. The companies and projects submitted by China for the 2016 event were selected by the China Association for Quality from more than 50 companies in more than 20 industries across the country, including aerospace, railways and oil. Infinitus received the "International Finalist in the Category of Social & Health Care Sector Innovations" award for its "Innovation in Processing and Quality Control Technologies for Herbal Nutraceutical Production" project.

Following the rapid growth of the Chinese economy ever since the implementation of its reform and opening-up policy in 1979, the revitalization of the overall health sector stands as a fundamental guarantee for the country's continued growth. In 2016, the State Council issued the Healthy China 2030 plan, a set of proposals that lays out strategies on building a comprehensive ecosystem for the entire health sector while enhancing innovation at large firms as well as their competitiveness in the international arena. Infinitus, a company specializing in Chinese herbal health products, has built an established quality and safety management system covering the entire industry chain, constantly improved the durability of its production processes and the consistency in the quality of its products, as well as implemented a high level of process control and automation across all of its production processes, establishing itself as the trendsetter across the Chinese herbal health industry.

The technology featured in the project submitted by Infinitus has been used in many Chinese herbal health products. It enhances the utilization rate of Chinese herbal medicine materials, significantly shortening the amount of time needed for product testing, while doubling production efficiency by 100%, reducing the amount of energy needed for production and cutting emissions. The increase in the therapeutic effectiveness of the end products alone justifies the investment in and the attention being paid to the technology.

"The award represents encouragement on behalf of international organizations for Infinitus to continue in its pursuit of high quality and constant innovation," Mr. Harry Yeung, Senior Vice President of LKKHPG explained. "It will motivate Infinitus to continue improving production processes and technologies, to provide consumers both in China and abroad with quality Chinese herbal health products."

More about the Quality Innovation Award: www.qualityinnovation.org

More about LKK Health Products Group: www.lkkhpg.com

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lkkhpg

