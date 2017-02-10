

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - German shares inched higher on Friday as U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to announce 'phenomenal' tax reform plan in next few weeks and upbeat Chinese trade data pointed to a rebound in external demand and a stabilizing domestic economy.



Investors looked ahead to the meeting between Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe later today, with trade issues expected to top the agenda.



The benchmark DAX was up 49 points or 0.42 percent at 11,691 in opening deals after rallying 0.9 percent on Thursday.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.2 percent at 367.48, rising for the fourth straight session and reaching its highest level since January 26.



Automakers were rising, with Volkswagen shares climbing more than 1 percent, as the dollar rose against a basket of currencies, including the euro.



Financials were declining, with Allianz and Deutsche Bank posting modest losses while Commerzbank fell around 2.5 percent.



Global airport management company Fraport gained 1 percent on reporting a rise in passenger traffic in January.



