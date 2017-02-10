

Fund Dealing Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 09/02/2017 IE00BYPGT035 900000 USD 8,913,300.02 9.9037



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 09/02/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 2000000 USD 28,008,103.81 14.0041



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 09/02/2017 IE00BDF12W49 16000 USD 269,015.50 16.8135



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 09/02/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 625000 USD 9,724,649.21 15.5594



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 09/02/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 200000 USD 2,117,712.71 10.5886



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 09/02/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 1450000 USD 15,353,707.89 10.5888



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 09/02/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2805000 EUR 35,030,006.28 12.4884



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 09/02/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 278,442.05 13.2591



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 09/02/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,084,718.62 15.1497



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 09/02/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 141000 EUR 2,153,275.51 15.2715



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 09/02/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,494,715.18 10.6758



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 09/02/2017 IE00BVXBH163 4200000 USD 66,906,720.24 15.9302



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 09/02/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 70000 USD 1,208,507.14 17.2644



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 09/02/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2550000 EUR 41,782,570.94 16.3853



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 09/02/2017 IE00BDF16114 21000 EUR 283,798.42 13.5142



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 09/02/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 276,789.49 13.1805



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 09/02/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,172,169.40 14.1225



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 09/02/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,239,832.40 17.2199



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 09/02/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,143,529.66 15.2023



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 09/02/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1820000 GBP 17,966,316.97 9.8716



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 09/02/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,195,689.86 17.0788



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 09/02/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 274,190.93 17.1369



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 09/02/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,293,345.07 17.1734



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 09/02/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1800000 EUR 23,042,038.52 12.8011



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 09/02/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,180,684.56 17.1973



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 09/02/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 301000 EUR 4,423,347.98 14.6955



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 09/02/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 150010 GBP 1,494,879.13 9.9652



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 09/02/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 301000 USD 5,183,144.79 17.2198



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 09/02/2017 IE00BVXC4854 6450000 USD 94,087,450.43 14.5872



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 09/02/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 700000 GBP 3,876,791.85 5.5383



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 09/02/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2925000 USD 53,634,143.84 18.3365



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 09/02/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,011,174.94 15.5565



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 09/02/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 894,402.03 13.76



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 09/02/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 16000 USD 274,674.56 17.1672



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 09/02/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 282,339.70 17.6462



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 09/02/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,439,239.94 17.6371



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 09/02/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 17,660,311.76 19.4069



