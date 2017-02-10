Third Party Logistics Industry Worth USD900 Billion by 2020

PUNE, India, February 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ReportsnReports.com adds "Global and China Third-party Logistics Industry Report, 2016-2020" latest study of 116 pages, published in Feb 2017, to the Automotive intelligence collection of its store.

Third-party logistics can not only help companies complete cargo movement but effectively reduce logistics costs and speed up cargo turnover, fully meeting their requirements on logistics quality. Therefore, third-party logistics develops rapidly. In 2015, global third-party logistics market size hit USD721 billion, a YoY rise of 4.5%, occupying 8.2% of the logistics market size, and increased around USD35.9 billion in 2016, up to USD756.9 billion. In the future, by virtue of high efficiency and highly standardized operation, the third-party logistics market size will grow steadily, expectedly outstripping USD900 billion in 2020, with a share of nearly 10.0% in the logistics market size.

Complete report is available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/849350-global-and-china-third-party-logistics-industry-report-2016-2020.html.

China is the world's largest third-party logistics market. In 2015, its market size attained RMB1,065.2 billion or roughly USD171.8 billion (up 13.6% year on year), a 23.8% share in global market, and reached around RMB1,200 billion in 2016. Chinese (Mainland China) third-party logistics industry is still in its infancy, and lags behind the developed countries/regions by share in the whole logistic market (developed regions generally above 10.5%, Mainland China around 8.0%), leaving a large development space. Moreover, China's regional trade imbalance also creates certain opportunities for the rapid development of third-party logistics. It is predicted that third-party logistics market size in China will see a CAGR of around 15.0% in 2016-2020.

Additionally with not a high market share, Chinese third-party logistics industry also has problems of insufficient demand and low-level demand at present, respectively due to relatively little use of third-party logistics by most traditional companies, and basic and conventional demand of companies which choose third-party logistics and their small demand for high value-added, comprehensive logistics service.

Development trend: to improve profitability and maximize operational efficiency, third-party logistics is heading towards largescale, informatization, asset-light and platform. In addition, as E-commerce in China gradually spreads to regions outside the first tier cities, third-party logistics companies make layout in the second- and third-tier cities accordingly.

Seen from competitive landscape, third-party logistics market has a low concentration rate, and the players compete fiercely. In 2015, CR10 of global third-party logistics industry was less than 20.0%, of which DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding with the largest market size only saw 4.1%; Sinotrans, China's largest third-party logistics company, ranking eighth in the world, only witnessed a market share of 1.0%. Order a copy of Global and China Third-party Logistics Industry Report, 2016-2020 at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=849350.

Related research titled 'Global Logistics Robots Market Research Report 2017' forecasts the market analysis provided for the Global markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. With 136 tables and figures the report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Key Manufacturers involved in this research are Fanuc, Schaffer, Dematic, KUKA (Swisslog), Amazon Robotics, Vanderlande, CIM Corp, Vecna, Grenzebach, Hi-tech Robotic Systemz, Hitachi, Bastian, Adept Technology, Fetch Robotics, Gray Orange, ABB, Pro Mach, BluePrint Automation BPA. This report focuses on Global major leading industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Logistics Robots Industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered. Order a copy of this Global Logistics Robots Market Research Report 2017 at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=800134.

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports. We provide 24/7 online and offline support to our customers.



Contact:

Ritesh Tiwari

UNIT no 802, Tower no. 7, SEZ

Magarpatta city, Hadapsar

Pune- 411013

Maharashtra,India.

+ 1 888 391 5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect With Us on:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds: http: //http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml

