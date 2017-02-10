sprite-preloader
Freitag, 10.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,453 Euro		+0,004
+0,03 %
WKN: 911244 ISIN: SE0000427361 Ticker-Symbol: NDB 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDEA BANK AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NORDEA BANK AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,415
11,445
11:14
11,414
11,444
11:14
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NORDEA BANK AB
NORDEA BANK AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NORDEA BANK AB11,453+0,03 %