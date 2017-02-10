Nordea Bank Ab (Publ) has determined that a Credit Event under the Terms and Conditions of the Notes mentioned in the attached sheet has occurred in relation to iHeart Communications, Inc., which is a Reference Entity in the Notes. Therefore as of February 15, 2017, 6 bond loans issued by Nordea Bank Ab (Publ) will change trading lot.



ISIN Name New trading lot ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SE0004582591 Kreditbevis USA High Yield Årlig Kupong, Bevis 3 9499 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SE0004868230 Kreditbevis USA High Yield, Bevis 6 9500 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SE0005730991 Kreditbevis USA High Yield, Bevis 20 9500 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SE0006599650 Kreditbevis USA High Yield, SEK 9700 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SE0006992889 Fasträntebevis Index USA High Yield, FRB 9800 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SE0007981980 Fasträntebevis Index USA High Yield2, FRB 9900 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Please note that the order books will be flushed in connection with the trading lot change.



For further information concerning the content of this exchange notice please contact Nordea at bevis@nordea.se.