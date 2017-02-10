Fiskars Corporation Stock Exchange Release February 10, 2017 at 12:00 a.m. EET



Fiskars strengthens company leadership - Sari Pohjonen appointed as Chief Financial Officer



Fiskars has today appointed Sari Pohjonen, M.Sc. (Econ) as Chief Financial Officer of Fiskars Group and a member of the Executive Leadership Team. Sari Pohjonen will report to Fiskars' President and CEO Kari Kauniskangas. Fiskars' Chief Operating and Financial Officer (COO and CFO) Teemu Kangas-Kärki will continue in the role of deputy to the CEO and Chief Operating Officer, and he will be in charge of building strategic alignment and prioritization across the company.



Sari Pohjonen joined Fiskars in 2016 and has held the position of CFO of the Living business. Previously, she has served as CFO and deputy to the CEO of Reima Group. Sari Pohjonen has worked at Fiskars earlier in her career and held positions at Iittala and Fiskars from 2008 to 2012.



"Sari is a seasoned finance professional and I was very happy to welcome her back to Fiskars last year. Fiskars will benefit from her valuable experience. I'm particularly pleased that we were able to fill this key executive position from within our own team. With this appointment Teemu Kangas-Kärki is able to dedicate more time to supporting Fiskars' strategic journey", said Kari Kauniskangas, President and CEO of Fiskars Group.



FISKARS CORPORATION



Kari Kauniskangas President and CEO



Media and investor contacts: Head of Corporate Communications and Corporate Responsibility Maija Taimi, tel. +358 204 39 5031, communications@fiskars.com



