NextGenTel Holding - Invitation to Q4 2016 Financial Results Presentation

In accordance with the financial calendar,NextGenTel Holding ASA will present the Q4 2016 financial results onWednesday15 February 2017 at 09:00. The presentation will take place at Thon Hotel Vika Atrium, Oslo.

Tom Noettveit

Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

E-mail: tom.nottveit@nextgentel.com

Tel: (+47) 4153-9714

