NextGenTel Holding - Invitation to Q4 2016 Financial Results Presentation

OSLO, Norway, Feb 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
In accordance with the financial calendar,NextGenTel Holding ASA will present the Q4 2016 financial results onWednesday15 February 2017 at 09:00. The presentation will take place at Thon Hotel Vika Atrium, Oslo.
Contact:
Tom Noettveit
Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
E-mail: tom.nottveit@nextgentel.com
Tel: (+47) 4153-9714
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/nextgentel-holding-asa/r/invitation-to-q4-2016-financial-results-presentation,c2185246