HONG KONG, Feb 10, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - Celebrity Leon Lai has once again accepted the Hong Kong Trade Development Council's (HKTDC) invitation to return as Ambassador of the 13th Entertainment Expo. For this year's 30-second promotional video, Mr Lai introduces all 10 events of the Entertainment Expo as a tongue-twister. He also invites the public to take part in this annual entertainment industry extravaganza.The promotional video was directed by Mr Lai himself, in which he recounts all the key events of the Entertainment Expo in a fast-paced tongue-twister, speaking at a rate of eight words a second. He ends the video with the meme, "Come and support the industry. There's no need to rush but you've got to hurry!" to invite the public to join the events and support the local entertainment industry.Mr Lai said, "I'm delighted to serve as Ambassador. The Entertainment Expo is an annual signature event for film, television, music and digital entertainment. Many of the exciting activities are open to the public and I invite everyone to take part."The new promotional video started playing at nearly 50 cinemas across Hong Kong on Chinese New Year day (28 January). The video has also been uploaded to the HKTDC Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/hktdc.hk). Lucky draws will be announced soon. Please stay tuned to the Facebook page for details.The 13th Entertainment Expo, Hong Kong, will be held from 13 March to 25 April under the theme "Get into the Scene". The expo comprises 10 fabulous events, including three founding industry events: the Hong Kong International Film and TV Market (FILMART), the Hong Kong International Film Festival (HKIFF) and the Hong Kong Film Awards (HKFA).There are also seven core events: the Hong Kong-Asia Film Financing Forum (HAF), the Hong Kong Asian-Pop Music Festival (HKAMF), the IFPI Hong Kong Top Sales Music Award, ifva (Incubator for Film & Visual Media in Asia Festival), the Asian VFX and Digital Cinema Summit, the Digital Entertainment Summit and TV World International Forum.Behind-the-scene photos of the 13th Entertainment Expo 30-second promotional video: http://bit.ly/2k9YIk213th Entertainment Expo publicity photos: http://bit.ly/2kUxPFjMedia Registration:Media representatives wishing to cover the event may register on-site with their business cards and/or media identification.To view press releases in Chinese, please visit http://mediaroom.hktdc.com/tc