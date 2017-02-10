

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K. total trade deficit narrowed in December after massively widening in the previous month, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Friday.



The total trade deficit decreased to GBP 3.304 billion from GBP 3.559 billion in November. The statistical office attributed the narrowing mainly to an increase in exports of goods to non-EU countries of GBP 1.1 billion.



Both exports and imports were at record highs. Exports totaled GBP 48.822 billion and imports were GBP 52.126 billion.



Goods exports rose 4.4 percent month-on-month to a record GBP 28.545 billion in December, mainly due to increased exports of erratic commodities, in particular non-monetary gold. Exports of aircraft to EU and non-EU countries also increased.



Imports of goods grew 1.4 percent from November to a record GBP 39.435 billion.



The visible trade deficit was GBP 10.89 billion, which was smaller than GBP 11.45 billion economists' had predicted.



The non-EU Trade deficit was GBP 2.114 billion, which was also smaller than GBP 3.5 billion shortfall economists' had predicted.



In 2016, UK total trade deficit widened by GBP 9.6 billion to GBP 39.4 billion as imports increased more than exports. Goods imported rose by GBP 29.3 billion, with 61.2 percent of the increase coming from EU.



The main contributor to the increase in exports of trade in services in 2016 was other business services, followed by insurance and pension services, with travel showing the largest decrease for the year.



