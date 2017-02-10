Sponda Oyj: Sponda Plc: Bureau Real Estate Finland nominated again property agent of the year

Sponda Plc Press release 10 February 2017 at 12:25

Bureau Real Estate Finland nominated again property agent of the year

Sponda Plc granted the 2016 property agent of the year award to Bureau Real Estate Finland Oy for the second time running. The property agent of the year award was now granted for the ninth time.

As the criteria for the award, Sponda again cited active collaboration and financial performance. "Financials weigh a lot in the criteria, but it is the whole package that counts. We have found this partnership to work well," says Joona Reunanen, SVP, Office Properties, of Sponda, who presented the award.

According to Mikko Kivimäki, Managing Director of Bureau Real Estate Finland, the unveiling of the award is one of the year's highlights in the field. "It is an exciting event that we all look forward to. We are very proud to have received the award two years in a row, because competition is tough," Kivimäki says.

According to the winning team companies are - and have been - looking for premises all this time, but the atmosphere in the field is a lot more positive now. However, it is challenging to find premises for smaller companies, because the offer in that sector is clearly smaller according to Kivimäki.

The event was held at Sponda's future coworking facilities in Ruoholahti. The new Sponda's MOW to be opened in autumn 2017 has 300 workstations and different types of open-concept spaces, café-style lounges as well as closed project and office spaces for working.

