

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares extended gains for a fourth day to hit fresh three-week highs on Friday as upbeat Chinese trade data lifted resource stocks. U.S. President Donald Trump's comments on tax reform also buoyed investor sentiment.



China's January exports rose an annual 7.9 percent in dollar terms on stronger global demand, rebounding from the previous month's contraction, while imports rose by 16.7 percent, preliminary data showed today.



A slew of domestic reports on industrial output, foreign trade and constriction output also painted a positive picture of the U.K. economy.



U.K. industrial output climbed 1.1 percent in December from the previous month, much faster than the expected 0.2 percent increase, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed.



Construction output grew 1.8 percent compared with November, largely due to an increase in new work, while the U.K total trade deficit narrowed to GBP 3.304 billion in December after massively widening in the previous month.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 26 points or 0.36 percent at 7,255 in late opening deals after rising 0.6 percent the previous day.



Mining giant Rio Tinto rallied 2.5 percent after announcing a board shake-up.



Anglo American, Antofagasta and BHP Billiton climbed 2-3 percent as Chinese trade figures pointed to a rebound in external demand and a stabilizing domestic economy.



Reckitt Benckiser Group shares were marginally higher. The household goods giant has agreed to buy U.S. baby formula maker Mead Johnson for $16.6bn.



Shares of food delivery giant Just Eat fell over 7 percent after its CEO decided to step down from the role at the end of the fourth quarter due to 'urgent family matters'.



Pub operator Greene King lost 2 percent after issuing a trading update for the 40 weeks to Feb. 5.



