

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's industrial production increased markedly in December from a year ago, driven by strong growth in manufacturing, preliminary figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed Friday.



Industrial output expanded 10.2 percent year-over-year at the end of the year. Manufacturing production alone grew by 12.0 percent.



At the same time, mining and quarrying registered a sharp decline of 22.5 percent.



Month-on-month, industrial production climbed 1.3 percent from November.



For the whole year 2016, total industrial production advanced 6.6 percent as compared to 2015.



