TUSTIN, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/10/17 -- Premier Holding Corporation (OTCQB: PRHL) announces that it has signed an agreement with Sustainability Partners to generate sales and help grow their business through its subsidiary, Energy Efficiency Experts (E3).

Sustainability Partners has an industry-disrupting alternative to the painful cycle of RFI, RFP, budgeting, financing, bond, taxes, rental, PPAs, leases and shared savings arrangements. Their model provides sustainability in a similar fashion as utility companies provide power... on a month-to-month service agreement.

SP pays for 100% of materials and installation while continually providing maintenance, upgrades, and eventual replacements as newer, better technology arrives. This simple, utility-structured SaaS® agreement gives customers high impact solutions with no cash outlay, no institutional guarantees, and no security interests or collateral, thereby strengthening the financials by reducing debt, reserves and operating costs on a continuing basis.

CEO Thomas Cain adds: "We could not be more impressed with the leads and enthusiasm from the team at Premier Holding and their subsidiary Energy Efficiency Experts. We have been working closely for months in preparation for this agreement and the projects E3 has brought to us are exactly what we are looking for in terms of size, scope and client profile. We are very excited about the prospects for mutual success with E3. They have an impressive lead generation network that is growing by the day."

President and CEO of Premier, Randall Letcavage adds: "This agreement with SP is a natural fit for our company, and we have turned our entire ship around to promote the unique and extremely well-funded SP model. We believe their distinct method for providing 'sustainability-as-a-service®' will change the industry in the same way Uber and Airbnb have changed those industries. We are honored to be among the few companies SP has contracted with to launch this amazing, game-changing business. With the backing they have, and the approach we are taking together, we are equally excited about our future prospects. We have already brought them a number of large hospital and municipal prospects."

About Premier Holding Corporation

Under the corporate motto, "Everything Energy," Premier is an energy holding company focused on acquiring and integrating energy companies as synergistic subsidiaries. The Company accumulates residential and commercial clients in deregulated markets from all subsidiaries and cross sells energy and energy efficiency products and services including LED lighting, energy management systems, smart home technology, and more, maximizing profit potential and minimizing cost of client procurement. In addition, Premier Holding provides top line management and financial support, which includes access to capital, financing, legal, insurance, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and management strategies. Additional integrated business offerings include direct energy services as power purchase agreements (PPAs), energy financing and leasing of generation programs in urban and rural real estate environments, lighting efficiency systems and refrigeration systems. For more information, visit PRHL Investors Relations www.prhlcorp.com.

About Sustainability Partners

Sustainability Partners (SP) works with customers to invest in and deploy energy efficient initiatives in a no cost, low-risk way with no obligations. The value-added approach of Sustainability-as-a-Service (SaaS®) delivers effective and impactful energy, water and fuel efficient systems to customers by accelerating traditional project and procurement processes. With investment from BlackRock on behalf of their clients, which with $5.1 trillion Assets Under Management is the world's largest asset manager, Sustainability Partners has access to resources for accomplishing the very largest of infrastructure upgrades.

Premier Holding Corp. Safe Harbor

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipate," "optimistic," "intend," "will" or other similar expressions. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at http://www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

For more information, contact:



Megan Samson

(949) 260-8070

msamson@prhlcorp.com



