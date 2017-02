The microgrid will be partly powered by a 17 MW wind farm located 4 km off the coast of Anchorage. The project was initiated by local utility Chugach Electric Association Inc, as part of wider efforts to identify technologies that enable the integration of more renewable energy sources.

ABB will use its PowerStore battery system, with battery and flywheel storage capabilities, in combination with its Microgrid Plus ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...