Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Innovative Trends in eHealth for Pharma Development in Europe Drug Discovery TOE" report to their offering.
This edition of the Drug Discovery TOE depicts developments associated with innovations in eHealth for pharmaceutical development in Europe. The corresponding patent scenario and industry interactions are depicted, illustrating the advent of eHealth platforms in pharmaceutical development, with a special focus on European countries.
The Drug Discovery TechVision Opportunity Engine (TOE) reports and analyzes about the latest developments in drug discovery and therapeutics, thereby providing an opportunity to acquire strategic insights into crucial developments in this industry domain. Technologies profiled include those used for biomarker and target discovery such as high throughput screening, signal transduction, micro array, RNAi, metabolomics, toxicogenomics, biosensors and nanotechnology. In addition to these, a fair focus shall be dedicated to the latest trends in therapeutic approaches across a diversity of diseases including infectious, genetic, metabolic, neurological, cardiac, and autoimmune disorders.
The Health and Wellness cluster tracks developments in a myriad of areas including genetic engineering, regenerative medicine, drug discovery and development, nanomedicine, nutrition, cosmetic procedures, pain and disease management and therapies, drug delivery, personalized medicine, and smart healthcare.
Key Topics Covered:
Regional Trend Overview
Innovative Trends in eHealth for Pharma Development in Europe
Technology Profiles
Spanish Science, Technology and Innovation Strategy 2013-2020
Spanish Innovation Capabilities in the Murcia RegionTICBioMed
eHealth Solutions in The Netherlands
Digital Health Solutions in UK
Clinical Decision Support Solutions in Portugal
Neurohealth Evaluation in Spain
Online Therapy in the Netherlands
Appendix
Industry Interactions
