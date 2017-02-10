Arion Bank is holding an offering of commercial paper on Tuesday 14 February 2017 - 12-month, 6-month and 5-month commercial paper maturing on 20 February 2018, 21 August 2017 and 20 July 2017 respectively. Offers shall be submitted by e-mail to verdbrefamidlun@arionbanki.is before 16:00 p.m. on 14 February and the payment and settlement date is 20 February 2017.



For further information please contact Haraldur Gudni Eidsson of Arion Bank's Communications division at haraldur.eidsson@arionbanki.is, or tel. +354 856 7108.