Prosafe SE: Acting CEO purchases shares in Prosafe SE

Acting CEO Stig H. Christiansen has today purchased 26,500 shares in Prosafe SE at an average price of NOK 37.5468 per share.

Mr. Christiansen's total shareholding in Prosafe SE is 26,500 shares.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com)

Larnaca, 10 February 2017

Georgina Georgiou, General Manager

Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Robin Laird, Acting CFO

Prosafe Offshore Services Pte. Ltd.

Phone: +65 81 27 21 01

Cecilie Helland Ouff, Senior Manager Finance and Investor Relations

Prosafe AS

Phone: +47 991 09 467

