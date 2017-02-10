

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks rose for a fourth consecutive on Friday as U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to announce 'phenomenal' tax reform plan in next few weeks and encouraging data out of China and the U.K. spurred optimism about the global economy.



China's January exports rose an annual 7.9 percent in dollar terms on stronger global demand, rebounding from the previous month's contraction, while imports rose by 16.7 percent, preliminary data showed today.



U.K. industrial output climbed 1.1 percent in December from the previous month, much faster than the expected 0.2 percent increase, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed.



U.K.construction output grew 1.8 percent compared with November, largely due to an increase in new work, while the U.K total trade deficit narrowed to GBP 3.304 billion in December after massively widening in the previous month.



Investors shrugged off weak data from France, which showed that French industrial output dropped 0.9 percent in December from the previous month, in contrast to November's 2.4 percent increase.



Investors looked ahead to the meeting between Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe later today, with trade issues expected to top the agenda.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.2 percent at 367.49 in late opening deals, rising for the fourth straight session and reaching its highest level since January 26.



The German DAX, France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were up between 0.2 percent and 0.4 percent.



Mining giant Rio Tinto rallied 2.5 percent in London after announcing a board shake-up.



Anglo American, Antofagasta and BHP Billiton climbed 2-3 percent as Chinese trade figures pointed to a rebound in external demand and a stabilizing domestic economy.



Renault shares rallied 2 percent in Paris. The automaker reported record annual revenues on the back of new product launches and the success of low-cost models.



French luxury goods company Kering jumped 3.5 percent on reporting a 17 percent rise in 2016 net profit, driven by strong sales at two of its flagship brands.



Cosmetics and beauty products giant L'Oreal lost 1.5 percent. The company said it is considering selling The Body Shop retail chain, which it acquired in 2006.



Shares of British food delivery giant Just Eat fell over 7 percent after its CEO decided to step down from the role at the end of the fourth quarter due to 'urgent family matters'.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX