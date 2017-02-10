Ascom, the global Healthcare ICT and wireless communications specialists, is to provide a Healthcare communications solution for the new Chase Farm hospital currently being built in the UK capital London.

The solution, installation of which begins in March 2017, includes 96 Ascom Myco built-for-Healthcare handsets, interface software to wirelessly communicate alerts and data from 128 medical monitors to staff handsets, a comprehensive Ascom TeleCare IP nurse call system featuring 1,700 devices, and a full suite of Ascom Unite software.

"To be entrusted with such a prestigious, high-profile project underscores our Healthcare ICT expertise," says Paul Lawrence, Managing Director of Ascom UK. "And it illustrates what we do best: providing seamlessly integrated end-to-end solutions that include servers, handsets, peripheral devices, and the software that ties it all together into one smooth system."

The new hospital, run by the Royal Free London National Health Service (NHS) Foundation Trust, is scheduled for completion in March 2018, with its formal opening planned for autumn that year. The hospital will offer a range of patient services including diagnostics, musculoskeletal therapies and women's services. The facility will house an urgent care center including pediatrics, an assessment unit for older persons, operating theaters, a day surgery, 50 surgical in-patient beds, and a chemotherapy unit.

"It has been hugely satisfying to work with the Royal Free London NHS Trust on this project," says Lawrence in conclusion. "The construction of a new hospital is always a chance to improve workflow efficiency, patient satisfaction and staff morale. Our Ascom solution will make a significant contribution to achieving these goals."

About Ascom

Ascom is a global solutions provider focused on healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions. The vision of Ascom is to close digital information gaps allowing for the best possible decisions anytime and anywhere. Ascom's mission is to provide mission-critical, real-time solutions for highly mobile, ad hoc, and time-sensitive environments. Ascom uses its unique product and solutions portfolio and software architecture capabilities to devise integration and mobilization solutions that provide truly smooth, complete and efficient workflows for healthcare as well as for industry and retail sectors.

Ascom is headquartered in Baar (Switzerland), has subsidiaries in 15 countries and employs around 1,200 people worldwide. Ascom registered shares (ASCN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich.

