LEAGUE CITY, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 02/10/17 -- ERF WIRELESS, INC. (OTC PINK: ERFB) announced today that their Board of Directors has directed the company management to take all necessary actions required to enable ERF Wireless, Inc. to obtain a market listing, as soon as possible, with the OTC Markets Group under their Alternative Listing Standard. ERF Wireless filed a SEC Form 15 late in CY 2016 and voluntarily terminated its registration under Section 12(G) of the securities act of 1934. As such, ERF Wireless, Inc. no longer has a requirement to file annual and quarterly financial reports directly with the SEC. However, in order to provide its shareholders current financial and other information on the company the Board has elected to pursue the OTC Markets Group Alternate Listing Standard and plans on filing Annual and Quarterly reports under that venue. In order to support this objective the company has engaged two consultants who are working with the company to bring all financials and filings current. In addition, the company is taking all required actions to prepare the other company information and complete the legal and accounting documentation necessary to prepare and file the application and complete all other steps required to accomplish this objective.

ERF Wireless (www.erfwireless.com) was founded in 2004 as a "Critical Communications Infrastructure" company applying advanced wireless broadband technology and other communications technology to a select suite of enterprise, commercial and retail critical communications needs. ERF has historically offered high-speed wireless broadband products and services to specialized critical communications needs, such as banking, healthcare, education and oil and gas.

