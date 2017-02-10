sprite-preloader
WKN: A119ZM ISIN: GB00BPT23R97 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
10.02.2017
PR Newswire

GoTech Group plc - New Corporate Website

PR Newswire
London, February 10

GoTech Group plc / Index: AIM / Epic: GOT.L / Sector: Software

10 February 2017

GoTech Group plc

("GoTech", the "Company" or the "Group")

New Corporate Website

GoTech Group plc (GOT.L), the sports, health and wellbeing focused technology company, is pleased to announce the launch of its new corporate website, which can be viewed at: www.gotechgroup-plc.com. This website contains the information required pursuant to AIM Rule 26.

Gail Ganney, Managing Director of GoTech, said: "The Company's new website follows a change of name (announced 9 February 2017) and forms part of a wider rebranding exercise, which reflects the Company's strategy to focus on the development and commercialisation of sports technology related businesses. As the pace of innovation in the health and wellbeing sector increases, the Company is committed to delivering sophisticated technology solutions that aim to increase participation, wellbeing and engagement."

**ENDS**

For further information, please visit www.gotechgroup-plc.com or contact:

Gail GanneyGoTech Group plcTel: +44 (0) 1707 659111
Virginia Bull
James Reeve
Liz Kirchner		Allenby Capital LimitedTel: +44 (0) 20 3 328 5656
Duncan Vasey
Lucy Williams		Peterhouse Corporate FinanceTel: +44 (0) 20 7220 9797
Lottie Brocklehurst
Grace-Anne Marius		St Brides PartnersTel: +44 (0) 20 7236 1177

© 2017 PR Newswire