GoTech Group plc - New Corporate Website

GoTech Group plc / Index: AIM / Epic: GOT.L / Sector: Software

10 February 2017

GoTech Group plc

("GoTech", the "Company" or the "Group")

New Corporate Website

GoTech Group plc (GOT.L), the sports, health and wellbeing focused technology company, is pleased to announce the launch of its new corporate website, which can be viewed at: www.gotechgroup-plc.com. This website contains the information required pursuant to AIM Rule 26.

Gail Ganney, Managing Director of GoTech, said: "The Company's new website follows a change of name (announced 9 February 2017) and forms part of a wider rebranding exercise, which reflects the Company's strategy to focus on the development and commercialisation of sports technology related businesses. As the pace of innovation in the health and wellbeing sector increases, the Company is committed to delivering sophisticated technology solutions that aim to increase participation, wellbeing and engagement."

**ENDS**

For further information, please visit www.gotechgroup-plc.com or contact: