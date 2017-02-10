trivago N.V. / trivago N.V. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Selected Financial Data Available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's Website . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY - February 10, 2017 - trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) announced today that selected financial data of the company for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2016, have been released by Expedia, Inc., trivago N.V.'s majority shareholder, as part of its quarterly and annual segment reporting. The earnings release is available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at http://www.sec.gov (http://www.sec.gov).

In addition, Expedia, Inc., conducted a webcast on February 9, 2017. The webcast is available in the Investor Relations section of Expedia's corporate website at http://ir.expediainc.com (http://ir.expediainc.com).

Results reported by Expedia, Inc. may differ immaterially from trivago's standalone results for the corresponding periods, which the company will release on February 24, 2017. On the same day, trivago N.V.'s management will conduct a webcast beginning at 2:00 PM CET / 8:00 AM ET. These items will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at http://ir.trivago.com (http://ir.trivago.com). A replay of the call is expected to be available for at least three months.

Forward looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Words, and variations of words such as "believe," "expect," "plan," "continue," "will," "should," and similar expressions are intended to identify our forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and important factors that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. For additional information factors that could affect our forward-looking statements, see our risk factors, as they may be amended from time to time, set forth in our public filings with the SEC. We disclaim and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

About trivago

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Dusseldorf, Germany, trivago (NASDAQ: TRVG) is a global hotel search platform focused on reshaping the way travelers search for and compare hotels. trivago's mission is to "be the traveler's first and independent source of information for finding the ideal hotel at the lowest rate." As of December 31, 2016, trivago's global hotel search platform offered access to approximately 1.3 million hotels in over 190 countries. trivago's platform can be accessed globally via 55 localized websites and apps in 33 languages.

