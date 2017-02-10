Banque SYZ SA / Banque SYZ voted "Best Private Bank - Investment Management Platform" at WealthBriefing Swiss Awards 2017 . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Geneva, 10 February 2017 - Banque SYZ has been crowned 'Best Private Bank - Investment Management Platform" by a panel at the 4th WealthBriefing Swiss Awards. The award ceremony was held in Geneva on 9th February 2017 and organised by ClearView Financial Media.

The triumph is yet another milestone for Banque SYZ and its drive to be recognized as one of the pre-eminent players in the competitive wealth management space that has transferred institutional asset management methods to private banking. Banque SYZ adopts a more disciplined and more systematic approach, which is built around a rigorous decision-making process and delivers results superior to those achieved by more traditional management techniques, which all too often are dominated by subjective factors.

Showcasing 'best of breed' providers in the global private banking, wealth management and trusted advisor communities, the WealthBriefing Swiss awards was designed to recognise companies, teams and individuals which the prestigious panel of judges deemed to have 'demonstrated innovation and excellence during 2016'.

Eric Syz, CEO at Banque SYZ, commented: "It is a great honour to have been voted the winner of these prestigious awards by so many of the industry's experts. The award is a testimony to our commitment to excellence and delivering the highest level of service to our clients".

ClearView Financial Media's CEO, and Publisher of WealthBriefing, Stephen Harris, was first to extend his congratulations to all the winners. He said: "The firms who triumphed in these awards are all worthy winners, and I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations. These awards recognise the very best operators in the private client industry, with 'independence', 'integrity' and 'genuine insight' the watchwords of the judging process - such that the awards truly reflect excellence in wealth management."

About SYZ Group

SYZ is a fast growing Swiss banking group founded in 1996 with a global footprint. SYZ offers private and institutional investors comprehensive portfolio management, with an active investment style and a focus on risk reduction, clearly committed to providing absolute performance through alpha generation. SYZ has approximately CHF 39 billion in assets under management (EUR 36 billion, USD 39 billion), a solid capital base and benefits from being privately held and independent.

www.syzgroup.com (http://www.syzgroup.com)

